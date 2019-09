Dec. 31, 2011

Smitten sweeties! The couple (pictured here at the Remy V New Year’s Eve dinner in Miami) dated for four years before getting engaged. “What you learn from divorce is you have to be incredibly honest, about what you want, what you need, and what your expectations are,” Union said in 2012. “As women, we’re sort of taught to go along, to get along, not cause any ruffles…but yeah, that got me divorced.”