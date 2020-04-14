April 2001

The couple began dating in April 2001 after Wentworth moved to New York City and agreed to go on a blind date with Stephanopoulos. “I said, no, thank you. Not interested. Not my type. I grew up in politics in D.C., like, no,” the actress, whose mom worked for Nancy Reagan in the White House, told Jimmy Fallon in August 2017 about her initial reaction to the setup. “I was like, when is Matthew Perry getting out of rehab, that’s who I want. Or Hugh Grant.” She eventually agreed to lunch at Barneys with the Massachusetts native. “I’m telling you, by the end of lunch, done. We were engaged two months later.”