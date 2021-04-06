Sunny days ahead! Gleb Savchenko and his estranged wife, Elena Samodanova, went on a family holiday with their two daughters, Olivia and Zlata, amid their divorce.

“Gleb, Elena and their daughters are soaking up the sun on a family vacation in Cabo,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 6. “Initially, it was supposed to be a vacation with just the girls and Gleb, but Gleb had reached out to Elena to join them.”

Samodanova’s rep confirmed that the estranged couple are on vacation together, with the insider telling Us they are not back together.

“They are trying to make things more pleasant for their daughters and handle everything as adults and no longer approach their issues with an argument,” the insider told Us. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, and the So You Think You Can Dance choreographer, 36, are “just being cordial for the kids.”

Both Savchenko and Samodanova have been sharing photos from their family vacation since April 1. “Snuck away to paradise!” the Russian dancer captioned a beach selfie on Thursday while wearing a “Mexico” hat.

Two days later, the father of two shared a sexy ocean video, joking that he was “Just out here looking for my Ariel 🧜‍♀️.”

Savchenko then posted a snap with his 10-year-old daughter, Olivia, with a camel and another one of the pair riding in a dune buggy. “Make memories that last forever,” he wrote alongside the images on Sunday, April 4.

Samodanova, for her part, shared two selfies on Monday, April 5, asking her followers how they celebrated Easter the day prior.

The Dancing With the Stars: Russia judge posed for a sexy poolside picture on Tuesday, but was photobombed by Olivia. She later shared a dancing video via her Instagram Stories of her 3-year-old daughter Zlata during a night out in Mexico.

The parents called it quits in November 2020 amid rumors that the Strictly Come Dancing alum was romantically involved with his DWTS partner Chrishell Stause. Both parties adamantly denied the allegations, claiming they were just friends.

Savchenko began casually dating Cassie Scerbo in December 2020. He went on a Mexican vacation with the actress, 31, his former dance partner Stause, 39, and the Selling Sunset star’s then-boyfriend Keo Motsepe the same month.

Us reported in February that the dancer is “taking a break” from his relationship with Scerbo to focus on his family. Motsepe, 31, and Stause called it quits as well in February after a whirlwind four months of dating.

Last month, Savchenko gave an update on his relationship with his estranged wife, telling Entertainment Tonight that they were “splitting 50/50 custody of the kids” amid their divorce. “We’re trying to move on and be friends, we’re coparenting together. We’re on great terms,” he said at the time.

Scroll down to see how Savchenko and Samodanova are spending their vacation: