Cory Monteith’s Death

The coroner’s report for the late actor, who sought treatment at the age of 19 before returning in 2013, stated that he died from mixed drug toxicity. He had heroin, alcohol, codeine and morphine in his system at the time of his death. The report concluded that Monteith had attempted to stay off drugs after his final rehab stay, which lowered his tolerance and ultimately killed him. The third episode of Glee’s fifth season, titled “The Quarterback,” paid tribute to him and his character. Monteith was in a relationship with his costar and onscreen girlfriend, Lea Michele, when he died.