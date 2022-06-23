How Did Gloria and Shakira Become Friends?

Through the years, Estefan discussed assisting Shakira when the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was just getting her start. “When Shakira began to work with us, she did not know English,” the “Get On Your Feet” performer recalled during an interview with Latin Times in 2013. “So, I had to translate the songs from the album Laundry Service for her and convince her that she could do a triumphant job.”

Estefan, who cowrote “Whenever, Wherever”, “Suerte” and “Eyes Like Yours” for Shakira, revealed the advice she gave to dancer about her career.

“They wanted her just to throw a couple of songs in English on a Latin record, and I fought hard. I said, ‘Listen. This is her shot. You can’t do it halfway, you know?’” she recalled during an interview on an OWN show in 2013. “An American audience is not going to get a record that’s mostly Spanish because there’s a couple of English cuts on it. They’re going to want to hear the whole thing. This is going to work. I fought hard for her. Fought hard. And she sold like 13 million of that album.”