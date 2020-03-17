1983: Costars Reunite and Never Part

It wasn’t until they were reunited on screen for 1983’s Swing Shift that the pair became an item. “It was the first time she brought him to the house, it wasn’t the first date,” Kate recalled during a November 2019 episode of her “Sibling Revelry” podcast with brother Oliver about her mom’s early relationship with Kurt. “Mom said that’s when she fell in love with Kurt — right away was because she brought him back to the house and we had already been asleep, and we shared a room, and he sat down next to each of us, he sat down next to you first and watched you sleep and then came by.”