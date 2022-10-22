Sticking to the theme. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) did just that when Doja Cat had her Eyes Wide Shut birthday party on Friday, October 21.

The couple arrived alongside Kendall Jenner in matching black outfits at Raspoutine in West Hollywood, California, to celebrate the “Say So” singer. Hailey, 25, wore a black lace camisole over black panties and matching thigh-high tights and a garter belt. She topped off the look with a black lace mask and a cape.

Her husband, 28, wore a black silk shirt with matching pants and cloak. The “Peaches” singer wore a solid black mask over his eyes.

Jenner, 26, meanwhile, arrived alongside her pals wearing a black corset and matching lace veil rather than a face mask.

Hailey and Justin’s sexy outing comes weeks after the model opened up about their sex life on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, admitting that they wouldn’t be excited about a threesome. “It’s funny because I feel like those ideas can be really fun and sound really exciting, … [but] it doesn’t work for the two of us,” Hailey said. “We’ve worked very hard to be in this space that we’re in now… there’s such a beautiful trust and bond that I just don’t think that’s something I would be comfortable with. Or him, for that matter.”

The Eyes Wide Shut party was just an opportunity to play pretend. The 1999 erotic thriller, which starred then-couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, depicted a man infiltrating a secret society’s sex party.

For her 27th birthday party, Doja Cat arrived in style, wearing a red wig and a full feathered face mask, a replica of the ones seen in Stanley Kubrick-directed film. She had a black cape on as she entered, but photos the “Vegas” songstress shared on social media from inside the party reveal that she was wearing only a thong and heels as she celebrated.

Doja had a black and gold, three-tier cake with Illuminati logos, another nod to the movie’s secret society.

The guest list was star-studded. Normani, Winnie Harlow, H.E.R. and Justine Skye all wore their sexiest lingerie looks while Tyga opted for a patterned black suit jacket with an embellished mask.

Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan opted to ignore the theme. The former One Directioner wore jeans and a purple shirt while Mendes wore a green shirt that was half unbuttoned with black, wide-leg trousers.

Scroll down for photos of the stars arriving at Doja’s birthday party: