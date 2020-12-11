Eight nights of celebration! Demi Moore, Chrissy Teigen and more stars observed Hanukkah 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, sharing their holiday traditions via social media.

“So wonderful to spend my first Hanukkah with @adeenasussman,” the Cravings author, 35, captioned a series of Instagram videos on December 11. “We had the most beautiful night full of gut laughing, 1000 hour brisket and latkes both eaten and ubered around the city (@jenatkinhair and @mrmikerosenthal are they not PERFECT???) – applesauce is my new jam (HAHA get it) and I successfully memorized all the sides of the dreidel – especially shin.”

Teigen also noted how the celebration differed from the norm due to the pandemic. “And we got to FaceTime dad in! Man. Just a beautiful night,” she wrote. “Thank you thank you @adeenasussman – I will never forget this. Dedicated to my grandmother, Ruth Schaefer! Xx.”

The model posted a video of husband John Legend holding a cellphone on which Teigen’s father, Ron Teigen Sr., watched via FaceTime as the group lit the menorah.

The celebration comes two months after Chrissy and Legend, 41, announced the loss of their third child, son Jack, during her pregnancy. The couple, who wed in September 2013, are parents of daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Bryan Greenberg’s plans strayed from the typical too. He shared a Twitter photo of his loved ones video-calling him for the first night of Hanukkah on December 10, while in previous years he and wife Jamie Chung traveled for the holidays.

“We shot a movie in Hong Kong, and we were working the whole time. We wanted to go back for a couple days and enjoy that and just put out any responsibilities,” the actor, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2016. “Then we’re just going to travel around from there.”

Andy Cohen, meanwhile, celebrated Hanukkah with son Benjamin for the second year in a row. “Happy Hanukkah! #LightYourLight,” he wrote in December 2019 for his son’s first Hanukkah.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 52, welcomed his first child via surrogate in February 2019.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of stars celebrating Hanukkah 2020!