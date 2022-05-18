His Inspiration

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the host played a snippet of Styles’ song “Cinema” before asking him about a specific set of lyrics. “If you’re getting yourself wet for me / I guess you’re all mine,” the track stated.

Howard questioned how much Styles discusses his lyrics with the subject of his music.

“Most of the time when I write songs, they start out just — I don’t know, I guess, mine. Then, it’s less so,” the former band member explained. “I think it’s important to write from, kind of, what you’re going through at the time and trying to turn life into what you make. I think is the most you can capture a moment.”