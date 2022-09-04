Benvenuti in Italia! Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde arrived in Venice separately ahead of the Don’t Worry Darling world premiere on Sunday, September 4.

The director, 38, wore an eggshell-colored blazer with matching trousers over a white tank top with black bra, creating a casual power suit. Wilde’s black statement necklace with gold hardware matched her simple handbag and LAPIMA sunglasses. The actress smiled and signed autographs before waving from her water taxi.

Styles, who has been dating Wilde since they filmed the movie in late 2020, also arrived for the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday. The “As It Was” singer, 28, wore white sneakers under flared jeans, a maroon blazer over a sweater and brown sunglasses. Styles was in head-to-toe Gucci, even carrying a matching-three piece travel set with hat case, suitcase and shoulder bag.

“With leopard Gucci luggage in hand, Harry Styles arrived in Venice ahead of the premiere of his new film, Don’t Worry Darling, at the 79th Venice International Film Festival wearing a sartorial jacket and jeans from the Gucci HA HA HA collection, which he envisioned with Alessandro Michele,” Gucci’s official Instagram noted.

His sneakers are from a Gucci collar with Adidas while the pink flower clip on his hat case was the only item not from the fashion house. The bright addition is an Emi Jay hair clip, called Midi Super Bloom in Dragonfruit, which retails for $12.

Wilde and Styles were first linked in January 2021 after being spotted holding at a friend’s wedding. The House alum split from longtime partner Jason Sudeikis — with whom she shares children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5 — was confirmed two months earlier.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the musician and the filmmaker developed a connection while working together on Don’t Worry Darling. “Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” the insider revealed to Us. “They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out.”

The movie follows a housewife (Florence Pugh) who realizes her husband (Styles) is hiding something while they live in an experimental community. Wilde costars as a wife to the community leader (Chris Pine). Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne and Nick Kroll also star.

Pugh, 26, is the film’s leading lady, but she won’t arrive until after most of her costars. The actress will walk the red carpet on Monday, September 5, for the world premiere, but she will not attend the press conference, Variety confirmed with festival reps.

“Florence and Olivia have had several disagreements personally and professionally, that’s why Florence isn’t doing any press for the movie,” an insider told Us exclusively earlier this month.

Amid the tension between Pugh and Wilde, the Black Widow actress also has other commitments. She is filming Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Denis Villenueve’s Dune 2. The England native is expected to land in Venice from the sequel movie’s Budapest set more than an hour after the Don’t Worry Darling press conference starts, Deadline reports. While she won’t partake in the question-and-answer session alongside Wilde and Styles, Pugh is expected to walk the red carpet and watch the film with her costars. She’ll leave right after the screening to be back on the Budapest set the following morning.

Scroll down for photos of Wilde and Styles arriving in Venice on Sunday: