Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Geoffrey Rush

Yael Stone accused the Australian actor of sexual misconduct in December 2018, claiming to The New York Times that Rush mistreated her while they worked together on the theater production of The Diary of a Madman in 2010 and 2011 in Sydney. The Orange Is the New Black actress alleged that Rush sent her inappropriate text messages, touched her “in a very sensual manner” at an award show and once held up a mirror to spy on her while she was taking a shower at the theater. Rush denied the allegations.