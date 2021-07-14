Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Geraldo Rivera

Bette Midler took to social media to post an old interview with Barbara Walters where she told a story about how Rivera groped her when they first met. “Geraldo and his producer came to do an interview with me in the ‘70s, the early ‘70s,” Midler told Walters in 1991. “This was when he was very — sort of hot — and he and his producer left the crew in the other room, they pushed me into my bathroom, they broke two poppers and pushed them under my nose and proceeded to grope me.” The former talk show host then publicly apologized to Midler on Twitter. “Although I recall the time @BetteMidler has alluded to much differently than she, that does not change the fact that she has a right to speak out & demand an apology from me, for in the very least, publically embarrassing her all those years ago. Bette, I apologize,” he tweeted in December 2017.