Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Jeffrey Tambor

Following the Transparent star’s former assistant reportedly accusing him of inappropriate behavior in a private Facebook post, Amazon is conducting an investigation into the allegations. Tambor denied the allegations, telling Deadline, saying: “I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.” In November 2017, a second allegation surfaced, with Tambor’s Transparent co-star Trace Lysette claiming the Arrested Development alum had cornered her and thrust himself back and forth against her body. Later that month, Tambor announced in a statement to Us that he was quitting Transparent. “I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue,” he said. “Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”