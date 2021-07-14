Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Jeremy Piven

Eight women have accused the actor of sexual misconduct. Three women came forward in January 2018 in a Buzzfeed report with allegations of sexual misconduct against the former Entourage star, after he denied previous claims made against him in November 2017. Piven responded to the three women’s claims in a statement to the publication: “These allegations, which in one case goes back more than 30 years and the two others more than 20 years ago, are false. As evidenced by the lie detector test I took and passed, I have never forced myself on anyone, nor have I ever exposed myself or restrained anyone against their will. To the contrary, if any woman ever said no, I stopped.”