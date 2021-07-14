Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Philip Berk

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced in February 2018 that they were investigating the accusations made by actor Brendan Fraser who said he was sexually assaulted by the former president of the organization, Philip Berk. The Mummy actor claimed in a GQ interview that Berk sexually assaulted him in the summer of 2003. Fraser said his alleged encounter with Berk is one of the reasons he stepped away from the spotlight. “The HFPA stands firmly against sexual harassment and the type of behavior described in this article,” the HFPA said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Over the years we’ve continued a positive working relationship with Brendan, which includes announcing Golden Globe nominees, attending the ceremony and participating in press conferences. This report includes alleged information that the HFPA was previously unaware of and at this time we are investigating further details surrounding the incident.” Berk denied the accusations made by Fraser. “Mr. Fraser’s version is a total fabrication,” Berk said in a statement to GQ. “My apology admitted no wrongdoing, the usual ‘If I’ve done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was it was not intended and I apologize.’”