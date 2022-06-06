Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni

The Sex and the City alum began dating Marinoni in 2004 and got engaged five years later. “I don’t really feel I’ve changed,” Nixon told The Telegraph of her sexual identity in 2007. “I’d been with men all my life, and I’d never fallen in love with a woman. But when I did, it didn’t seem so strange. I’m just a woman in love with another woman.” The pair tied the knot in New York City in May 2012, one year after welcoming son Max Ellington. Nixon is also the mother of sons Samuel and Charles, whom she shares with ex Danny Mozes.