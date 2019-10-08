Hollywood’s Ugliest Divorces

Halle Berry and Oliver Martinez

Berry and Martinez met on the set of Dark Tide in 2010. Us broke the news of their secret engagement in January 2012 and they said “I do” in July 2013 in Vallery, France, and welcomed a son, Maceo, nearly three months later. After two years of marriage, they confirmed their separation to Us in a joint statement, which read: “We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus for what is best for our son.” Their divorce was finalized in December 2016. “We go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse,” Berry said in 2017 after splitting with Martinez, her third husband. “That’s what fairy tales taught me as a kid … and I’m kind of anti–fairy tales today.”