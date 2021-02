Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

The couple appeared on season 25 of the ABC hit in September 2017 and in January 2019 Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the WWE star was dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner. The pair announced their engagement in January 2020, revealing Chigvintsev popped the question while on vacation in France in November 2019. On January 29, the lovebirds announced they are expecting their first child together. They welcomed son Matteo in July 2020.