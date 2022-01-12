Joe Gatto and his now-estranged wife, Bessy Gatto, were each spotted on individual outings shortly after they announced their split.

Joe, 45, was photographed heading to the airport on Tuesday, January 11, after confirming his upcoming comedy tour would still be taking place. That same day, Bessy, 39, was seen not wearing her wedding ring while she visited a gas station in Long Beach, New York.

The duo’s separate appearances comes less than one month after Joe opened up about his decision to leave Impractical Jokers as he and Bessy called it quits after eight years of marriage.

“Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” he wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids.”

The New York native addressed his costars — James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano — as he reflected on his departure.

“Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh,” Joe continued. “And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”

The TV personality noted that he was preparing to work through the “challenges” in his personal life and thanked his fans for their support, adding, “They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves.”

Bessy, for her part, released her own statement about the breakup, writing via social media last month, “Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about! ❤️”

Quinn, 45, who worked with Joe on the TruTV series since its 2011 debut, recently revealed that he was “f–king shocked” when he heard about his longtime colleague’s split.

“I didn’t necessarily see that coming. He’s a friend and I’m not gonna talk about his personal life, which is clearly where he’s gone now,” the former firefighter said during the Monday, January 10, episode of his “Tell Em Steve-Dave” podcast with Walt Flanagan and Bryan Johnson. “It is what it is.”

The Misery Index star said the remaining members of the Impractical Jokers crew were “back to work” following Joe’s announcement, adding, “Initially, we didn’t even know — ‘Is this even worth doing without Joe?’ But you just look at it and yeah, [it is]. I don’t want to not do it. If I left the show, I wouldn’t want the guys to stop just because I left. There are so many negatives to Joe not being there. We’re losing a comedic powerhouse.”

