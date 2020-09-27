Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s Friendship After Their Divorce

Their Relationship Post-Divorce Is Better Than Their Marriage.

Paltrow told the Evening Standard in January 2019 that she wanted her divorce to have a positive outcome for them and their children.

“Family structure can be reinvented and divorce doesn’t have to be devastating,” Paltrow said at the time. “It doesn’t have to be the end of your relationship with somebody. I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids. But our relationship is much better like this: friends and coparents and family.”