Jesse Williams Settles Custody Battle With Ex Wife Aryn Drake Lee

The Allegations of ‘Erratic’ Behavior

The custody battle continued in February 2022, when Williams accused his ex-wife of “repeated violation of court orders” and “erratic, gatekeeping behavior” in legal documents obtained by Us. He continued by claiming that Drake-Lee had “become increasingly controlling and restrictive” of his time with their children and alleged that she had “manic outbursts” in from of the children. Williams also claimed that Drake-Lee screamed at him and “yanked Sadie from my arms like a rag doll” in October 2021.