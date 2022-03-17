Keeping the party going! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews jetted off on a romantic honeymoon just days after tying the knot in Hawaii on Saturday, March 12.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 26, and his wife, also 26, shared snaps of their getaway starting on Tuesday, March 15, when they left Maui for an undisclosed tropical location.

The newlyweds, who share 13-month-old daughter Sterling, kicked off their couples’ vacation with in-flight champagne and fruit parfaits.

Matthews revealed via her Instagram Story on Tuesday that their travel food spread included fake candles and rose petals by the plane’s window.

“Still rocking the blue and white vibe,” the former college soccer player wrote via social media after seemingly arriving at their destination. Matthews posted a snap of her and her husband both dressed in white and blue, which are traditional wedding colors.

The high school sweethearts — who started dating in 2012 after meeting one year prior at Whitehouse High School in Texas — appeared to be in an exotic location based on Matthews’ warm-weather attire.

The KC Current co-owner wore a yellow maxi dress and carried a matching handbag in a Wednesday, March 16, snap. She posed with the NFL player, who wore a navy Louis Vuitton T-shirt, jeans and white sneakers, for the mirror selfie on day two of their honeymoon.

The lovebirds, who got engaged in September 2020, started day three with a fruit spread that included an array of pineapple, watermelon, mango and berries.

Matthews again teased the island location on Thursday, March 17, posting a snap of a crab walking along a dock via her Instagram Story. She also shared a look at her new husband on the beach.

Ahead of their honeymoon, the Texas Tech University alum and his bride began their wedding weekend with a welcome party on the island of Maui on Friday, March 11. The Brittany Lynne Fitness entrepreneur shared moments from the night, which included cocktails and napkins that read “Almost Mahomes,” via her Instagram Story.

The duo said “I do” one day later in front of family and friends. “Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes,” the twosome captioned their official wedding photos via Instagram on Saturday.

In the snaps, Matthews held an all-white bouquet of flowers while holding Mahomes’ hand under a giant floral arch. The pair also posed for photos with their daughter, who was one of two flower girls for the ceremony.

Scroll down to see the newlyweds’ exotic honeymoon: