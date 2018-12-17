From Leo DiCaprio to Nick Viall: Inside Seth MacFarlane’s Christmas Party

’Twas the night of Seth MacFarlane’s Christmas party and he had a full house! The Family Guy creator held his annual holiday bash in Beverly Hills on Saturday, December 15.

According to a source, Leonardo DiCaprio went the party with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone. The model’s mom, Lucila Solá, was also by the couple’s side during the evening. An insider told Us Weekly last month that the twosome are “very serious” and have even “talked about getting engaged.”

Paris Hilton, Michael B. Jordan and Sasha Baron Cohen also attended the holiday get-together on Saturday night, per the source, who told Us that MacFarlane performed at the party with Rachel Platten. The singer, who is expecting a baby girl with husband Kevin Lazan, sang a cover of “The Christmas Song” with the host. Elizabeth Gillies also took the stage at the bash, per the Dynasty star’s Instagram Stories.

The Orville creator also invited a series of reality stars to his Christmas celebration, including Bachelor alums Nick Viall and Dean Unglert.

Scroll through to see an inside look at MacFarlane’s 2018 bash: