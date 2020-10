He Previously Dated Bravo Star Adrienne Maloof

Jacob was in a relationship with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who is nearly 30 years older than him, from 2013 to 2015. The entrepreneur made a handful of appearances on the Bravo reality series during their on-off romance. Maloof was previously married to Paul Nassif from 2002 to 2012, and defended her pursuit of a younger man, telling E! News, “When you meet someone, they don’t have a number on their forehead.”