May 2020

The Oscar nominee made a rare comment about his love life while speaking with British Vogue, admitting he’d “lightened up” in the past few years. “I’ve turned to my family, I’ve turned to my friends and I’ve turned to love. I’m a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that,” he said at the time, adding that he’d “definitely” want to be a dad someday.