A Detailed Look Into YouTube Star Jake Paul's Fighting Career

Ding, ding! Have you heard of Jake Paul? He started getting a lot of attention from his YouTube channel back in 2014. People were enthralled by his videos, which involved a lot of jokes and over-the-top pranks. He has since garnered 20 million YouTube subscribers and 27 million social media followers.

Starting in 2016, he appeared on Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark for two seasons, and even recorded music (mostly for the benefit of his YouTube channel).

Anyone who has followed Paul knows all about his laundry list of controversies. Everything from getting fired by Disney to the FBI raiding his Calabasas mansion due to an “ongoing investigation” and allegedly seizing multiple firearms.

In December 2019, he pivoted from his usual YouTube content creation to a new career: boxing.

Keep scrolling as we break down the social media personality’s boxing career: