New kid on the block! James Van Der Beek‘s family welcomed an adorable new addition to their family, and they are so excited.

Kimberly Van Der Beek revealed via Instagram on Thursday, March 4, that she, the Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, and their kids Olivia, 10, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 7, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2, adopted a dog.

“We have been incredibly blessed to welcome Theo into our home. His foster parents @haileysani and @tabv saved his life and gave him so much love and we are so very grateful!” she captioned a series of photos and videos of the actor spending time with the new family pet. “And now having @thezendogla here to help us ease into this new union makes it all feel blessed and real.”

She continued: “It’s a process that involves patience and love, and we’re here for it! To all the dog lovers out there please watch Dog: Impossible on Disney Jr. Its a game changer and @thezendogla helps you meet your dog where they’re at so that you can learn and grow together.”

Kimberly, 38, shared a photo of the Connecticut native sitting on the floor with their new pooch. She also posted several clips of him walking Theo on the leash and one of him and the dog cuddling on a set of stairs.

The addition of a new family member brought some much-needed joy to James and Kimberly, whose 4-year-old daughter, Emilia, was rushed to the emergency room following a fall.

“Emilia hit her head on the table,” the former business consultant captioned a February 24 post via her Instagram Story of her little one being checked out by a doctor. “Needed to be glued. @vikcompletecare_er ONCE AGAIN delivers the ultimate in care.”

She later posted a close-up look at a cut above Emilia’s eye, writing, “Not terrible but not an air heal situation. She breathed through it all, and the doctors and nurses here have had a 100 percent success rate with us of handling situations with fully informed decision offerings, friendliness and care. These two were scared and immediately comforted and immediately commented out the door how ‘amazing’ they were.”

James went to the same ER in November 2020 after he fell off his Onewheel skateboard.

“I have a lot of fun with that thing, and it works great as long as the battery is above 10 percent,” the Downsizing star explained to his Instagram followers. “But when it’s not, it gives a tiny bit of resistance and then it just nosedives without warning and that’s when I went over the front of it.”

A month earlier, James, his wife, their five youngsters and their pets arrived in Texas after packing up their lives and making the weeklong drive.

“We’ve landed,” he captioned a post via Instagram in October 2020. “In the last 10 months, we’ve had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put [my wife, Kimberly], in the hospital, we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), a business colleague I hired hijacked the project and stabbed me in the back, I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show, [Dancing With the Stars], I was favored to win in front of the whole world and my mom, [Melinda Weber], died. And a shut-down [due to the coronavirus pandemic].”

He went on to add, “All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams and priorities … and landed us here. Overflowing with profound gratitude today.”

Keep scrolling to see James and Kimberly’s adorable new pet.