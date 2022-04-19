Before Jana Kramer’s relationship with Mike Caussin made headlines, the One Tree Hill alum was infamously married for 12 days to Johnathon Schaech.

The candid “Whine Down” podcast host met the actor, who is 14 years older than her, when they filmed the 2008 movie Prom Night. While Kramer was previously married to Michael Gambino for less than one year — later detailing the physical abuse she suffered in the relationship — Schaech was married to Christina Applegate from 2001 to 2007. The horror film’s production began shortly after his divorce from Applegate was finalized.

“Once or twice when we were fighting, I might have got upset and [called you] Christina,” Schaech admitted to Kramer during a “Whine Down” appearance in 2022. “I was trying to fill that void of my broken heart that I had. So I would accidentally call you by that name when we really would get angry at one another. And you’d be like, ‘See!’ … That was the one thing that I really wanted to tell you — I tried to make you something that you weren’t. I wasn’t healed. I hadn’t taken time to heal myself from that broken heart. And I just wanted you to shine and not me to shine at the same time. And I was so happy that I was able to do something with you that brought all these qualities that you had. But I forgot about me and that’s not fair to you.”

Kramer and Schaech dated on and off before they wed in July 2010.

“Jana, you’re an incredible human being. I wanted that to be part of my life. I thought that you would heal me and make my life better. And I thought I had to marry you to get that. So it wasn’t just a party to me,” he told her in 2022 after she referred to their wedding as a “party.”

The That Thing You Do! star continued: “It was much deeper for me. But, you know, I think that we weren’t ready. … I wanted the best in our marriage, I really wanted to make it work.”

After the duo called it quits less than a month into their marraige, Kramer was briefly engaged to Brantley Gilbert. She met future husband Caussin in 2014. While they split less than one year into their romance when he was caught cheating, they reconciled and exchanged vows in May 2015. After welcoming daughter Jolie, the pair separated in 2016 as the former NFL player checked into rehab for sex addiction. Kramer and Caussin renewed their vows in December 2017 and welcomed son Jace in 2018. They called it quits for good in April 2021 when she discovered his alleged infidelity again.

Schaech, for his part, married Julie Solomon in 2013. They welcomed son Camden later that year and daughter Lily in 2020.

Scroll through for a timeline of Kramer and Schaech’s ups and downs: