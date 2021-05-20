Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s Divorce: Everything We Know

The Coparenting Plan

Court docs obtained by Us in May outlined a detailed parenting schedule, with Kramer receiving the bulk of custody and Caussin getting 125 days per year with the kids. The duo also arranged a plan for holidays, dividing several of the major celebrations by odd or even years.

“The Mother and Father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced,” the docs stated. “They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”

When it comes to child support, Kramer is expected “to pay Mike $3,200 per month as regular child support, due and payable absolutely on the first day of each month, beginning the first full month following entry of the final decree.”