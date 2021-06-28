New Normal

“I have to start getting used to my new normal. Forgive me for not really knowing how to walk that yet,” Kramer said via her Instagram Stories in April 2021, noting she doesn’t want to “put a Band-Aid on things because in order to fully grow, you have to grieve and heal.”

The “I’ve Done Love” singer added: “I’m trying to just be really mindful of that, and not distract myself with this, that and the other. But I do want to start getting back to having some normalcy — even in my new normal. So that’s with you guys, but just thank you, again. It means more to me than you know.”