No more laying low. Jeff Bezos was spotted for the first time since the news of his impending divorce from MacKenzie Bezos and his affair with Lauren Sánchez.

The Amazon CEO, 55, stepped out in Seattle on Friday, January 18, while boarding a private jet. He looked relaxed in an unzipped vest, a blue button-down shirt and tan khaki pants.

Jeff announced on January 9 that he and novelist MacKenzie, 48, were divorcing after 25 years of marriage. The estranged couple share three sons and a daughter.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other,” they said in a joint statement shared on the businessman’s Twitter page. “If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. … Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”

Hours after the announcement, the National Enquirer broke the news that Jeff was having an affair with his friend Patrick Whitesell’s wife, Sánchez. The magazine obtained photos of the pair together across five states over an eight-month period. The Emmy winner, 49, and Jeff were even seen together at Amazon Prime Video’s January 6 Golden Globes afterparty, where he wore his wedding ring.

“Patrick was totally blindsided,” a source told Us Weekly about the talent agent, 53, who shares two children with Sánchez. “He had no idea how serious the affair was or how long it was going on for.”

Scroll down to see more photos from Jeff’s outing on Friday.