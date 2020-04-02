2017

Two months after attending the KKW launch, Star slammed Kim, tweeting, “Umm… Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? Looks like chalk. … “I’m never a fan of finger swatches so I’ll have to try the @kkwbeauty on my face for a final verdict but… doesn’t look great so far.”

In a surprising turn of events, Kim defended Star. “Guys, I see that my fans are totally hating on someone like Jeffree Star for being, you know honest about my struggle swatches. But because of his remarks I’m learning from the best, like from Mario, how to swatch properly,” she said in an Instagram video at the time. “I see [my fans] being so petty bringing up things from his past where he, you know, was negative, but he’s also apologized for those things. And I get that it’s a serious deal if you say racial things but I do believe in people changing and people that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt.”

While Kim’s fans weren’t happy that she was defending Star, who has been accused of being racist in the past, she concluded, “I welcome honest, you know, comments about my product and because of it I’m swatching better now. So everyone get off his ass, and let’s not be so negative. We’re all in this together, there’s room for all of us. Love you, Jeffree!”