The Plea

Shah called into her hearing on April 2 and pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. She sought counsel from her local Utah lawyer, Clayton Simms, and from known white collar crime defense attorney Henry Asbill, who works out of Washington, D.C. The government described the scandal as a $5,000,000 money laundering scheme.