Jenelle Evans and David Eason Celebrate Her Son Jace’s 10th Birthday

Cherishing the good times. Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, were all smiles as they celebrated the Teen Mom 2 alum’s son Jace’s 10th birthday on Saturday, August 3.

“We had so much fun! Thanks so much @wilmingtonpaintballandnerf for having us! The kids had a blast and pretty sure this is the best party Jace has ever had,” the reality star, 27, captioned a series of Instagram pictures with Jace, who she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, and her and Eason’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

“Jace’s #NerfParty was a success!” Evans wrote alongside a second post that shows her with Jace, her son Kaiser, 5, whose father is her ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith, Eason, and his 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

Despite not being in any of Evans’ photos, her mom, Barbara Evans — who has custody of the little boy — also attended the celebration. “Jace at his Nerf Warrior Birthday Party Today,” she gushed on an Instagram picture of the guest of honor. “10 already Great Great time.!!!”

Barbara also shared a picture of Jace with his birthday cake and responded to a commenter who told her the dessert looked like a “Walmart cake” since the “MTV money train has come to a halt.”

“What a shame,” Barbara simply replied.

The celebration comes on the heels of a string of family drama that began with Eason and Jenelle’s kids being removed from their home after the pipe welder made headlines for admitting to shooting and killing their dog Nugget.

The twosome regained custody of their brood in July after multiple trips to court.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids,” Jenelle told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Jace, meanwhile, “will remain” in Barbara’s care, Jenelle told Champion Daily. “Normal schedule, every other weekend visits and two-week visits on school breaks,” she added. “[I’m] planning on getting full custody.”

Though Jenelle first shared news of Nugget’s death in May — leading her to be let go by MTV — she has since backtracked and says she’s unsure what happened to the animal.

“You would have to ask David that,” she told TMZ in July. “I still have not asked David to this day.”

The pair have since brought home two new dogs.

