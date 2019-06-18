Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, were like kids in a candy store during their Monday, June 17, date night at WWE’s Monday Night Raw.

The Witches of East End alum, 38, and the Tony award winner, 43, were all smiles at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The couple took in all the action from their seats, and even headed backstage to pose for pictures with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and the Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics.

“Baby’s first raw #toosweet,” Kazee captioned a snap on his Instagram Stories of the pair headed to the sporting event. “Mayhem,” he added on another video of the duo taking in all the action.

Dewan, for her part, couldn’t help but commemorate the night in a series of Instagram Stories, including one of her beau excitedly watching behind-the-scenes operations. “So into it,” she wrote as the camera panned to Kazee making a funny face.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that the Step Up actress is dating the Broadway star. The following month, Dewan simply told Us she is “very happy” with her newfound love. And Kazee has the seal of approval from his girlfriend’s best friend Emmanuelle Chriqui.

“I love Steve. He’s amazing,” the Entourage alum, 43, gushed to Us Weekly in May. “I just want her to be happy.”

Prior to her relationship with Kazee, Dewan was married to ex-husband Channing Tatum. The former spouses — who share 6-year-old daughter Everly — announced in April 2018 that they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple” after nine years of marriage. Tatum, for his part, has since moved on with girlfriend Jessie J, whom Us Weekly confirmed he was dating in October 2018.

Scroll down to see photos from Dewan and Kazee’s WWE date night!