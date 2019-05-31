Exclusive

Emmanuelle Chriqui Loves BFF Jenna Dewan’s ‘Amazing’ Boyfriend Steve Kazee

By
Emmanuelle Chriqui attends The 29th Annual Environmental Media Awards at Montage Beverly Hills on May 30, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

She approves! Emmanuelle Chriqui signed off on her best friend Jenna Dewan’s relationship with boyfriend Steve Kazee.

“I love Steve. He’s amazing,” the Entourage alum, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Environmental Media Association’s EMA Awards on Thursday, May 30. “I just want her to be happy.”

Chriqui, who has been part of the organization for 11 years, was on hand to honor the 188 productions that have gone green by doing everything from switching to LED lighting to recycling water bottles on set. “I’m a big environmentalist,” she explained. “I really believe in what we’re doing. It’s, you know, messaging, using our platform to get positive messaging out there about the environment, and we can’t sit back anymore.”

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are seen on March 16, 2019 in Los Angeles. Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

The Passage actress, meanwhile, is a longtime friend of the 38-year-old Step Up star. Chriqui even served as her pal’s maid of honor at her July 2009 wedding to now-estranged husband Channing Tatum.

Dewan split from the Magic Mike actor, 39, in April 2018. Us confirmed in October that the World of Dance alum is dating Kazee, 43. The actress revealed to Us the following month that she was “very happy” in her new relationship.

The Resident star debuted the Broadway actor on her Instagram account in April. She shared a black-and-white pic of Kazee sitting on the beach via her Story and added three fire emojis.

A source told Us in February that Dewan’s divorce from Tatum had turned “challenging and emotional” as the pair sought to work out a custody agreement for 6-year-old daughter Everly. Another insider added: “There are certain hurdles that they face.”

Us broke the news in October 2018 that the 21 Jump Street star had moved on with girlfriend Jessie J. The couple have since been spotted showing off PDA and getting flirty on Instagram.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

