On Divorce

“It’s no secret: I went through a major breakup last year. Getting a divorce was never on my docket of dreams, but alas here I am, learning and growing through one,” Dewan wrote. “In the beginning, I turned to the typical remedies. I drank a whole lot of wine with friends. I had many memories of deep, painful, big cries. And both are necessary in getting me to the next hour, through the day, on to another week. But what was also very necessary was doing the real work. I had to acknowledge truth: I was truly in a sink-or-swim situation.”

The host explained that she addressed her divorce “head-on” instead of pushing her “feelings away.”

“Which was a challenge for me because I typically live like a hummingbird, buzzing happily above it all. Rather than hitting fast-forward I knew I’d need to take my time through this change, digging deeply, accepting every little in slow, intentional steps,” she explained. “What really helped me through the first worst days was the thought of being broken apart to be put back together, but this time in a better way.”

Dewan added that the twosome separated the night before she started filming World of Dance season 2.

“Nobody besides my best friend, Emmanuelle [Chriqui], and my mother knew,” she explained. “I kept it a secret from everyone at work because I needed to focus on my work when at work. I couldn’t let everything fall apart.”