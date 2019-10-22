On Steve Kazee

Us broke the news in October 2018 that Dewan starting seeing Steve Kazee.

“When I was ready, I started dating someone amazing,” Dewan gushed. “It was this cosmically great thing where we circled back around each other after a moment of instant recognition years ago. Those stories you hear of seeing someone and feeling an insane remembrance that just sticks with you? Well, I had it happen, despite the odds.”

Last month, Us confirmed that the twosome are expecting their first child together.