Jenna Dewan Gets Real About Love, Dating and Healing From Channing Tatum Divorce in New Book ‘Gracefully You’: 8 Takeaways

Jenna Dewan Talks Love, Divorce and Healing in Book
On Steve Kazee

Us broke the news in October 2018 that Dewan starting seeing Steve Kazee.

 

“When I was ready, I started dating someone amazing,” Dewan gushed. “It was this cosmically great thing where we circled back around each other after a moment of instant recognition years ago. Those stories you hear of seeing someone and feeling an insane remembrance that just sticks with you? Well, I had it happen, despite the odds.”

 

Last month, Us confirmed that the twosome are expecting their first child together.

 

