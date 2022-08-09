Her 1st Onscreen Kiss

During her time filming iCarly, the singer struggled with having her first kiss filmed by the cameras.

“My body is stiff. Unflinching. My body is rejecting my mind. My mind is saying who cares that this is your first kiss, that your first kiss is on-camera. Get it over with. Do what you’re told,” McCurdy, who had her first onscreen kiss with her costar Nathan Kress, wrote. “My body is saying no, I don’t want this. I don’t want my first kiss to be like this. I want my first kiss to be a real first kiss, not a kiss for a TV show.”