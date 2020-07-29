Making moves! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have listed their beach home in Malibu, California.

The oceanside home of the “On the Floor” singer, 51, and former New York Yankees player, 45, spans over 4,400 square feet and features 50 feet of beachfront. The residence also boasts five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

The engaged couple are selling the home for $8 million. Interested buyers can tour it in-person or virtually through video chat. The pair bought the house from Jeremy Piven for $6.6 million in February 2019, according to the Los Angeles Times, and Lopez spoke to Fixer Upper‘s Joanna Gaines last year about renovating the place.

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in 2017. The retired athlete proposed to the Grammy nominee during the pair’s tropical getaway in March 2019. Their wedding plans, however, have been put on hold due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The Hustlers actress revealed in May “nobody knows” when they’ll be able to have their ceremony. “There’s no planning right now,” she explained on the Today show. “You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out, and it’s disappointing on one level.”

Lopez continued, “After the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off, which is what we’re doing kind of right now, but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year. But everything’s kind of on hold right now.”

Lopez shares 12-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez, for his part, shares daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

In September 2019, the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress said that her children would be interested in her having a child with Rodriguez. “I think they would love to have a brother or sister,” she told Extra at the time.

Lopez also revealed how her kids get along with Rodriguez’s, adding: “They love having [Alex’s daughters] Natasha and Ella in their lives and having two extra bonus sisters. … We really form a beautiful blended family, and I think they would all be thrilled.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Lopez and Rodriguez’s Malibu beach house.