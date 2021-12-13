A supportive partner! Jennifer Lopez stood at boyfriend Ben Affleck‘s side at the Sunday, December 12, screening of his latest movie The Tender Bar.

The two-time Oscar winner, 49, donned a Ralph Lauren Purple Label three-piece pinstripe suit on the carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, while Lopez, 52, was glowing in an aqua Elie Saab gown.

The couple, who were engaged from 2002 to 2004, have appeared on multiple red carpets since reigniting their romance in April.

Earlier this month, the Good Will Hunting actor reflected on the duo’s reunion after admitting he wanted to keep most of the relationship private.

“I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being,” Affleck told WSJ. Magazine in their January 2022 issue. “Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”

Although he wouldn’t reveal exactly how the reunion came about, he hinted that the story behind their romance is “definitely beautiful.”

The screenwriter also hinted at marrying Lopez one day. While the singer has been married three times — to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 — Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2015. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 13, with Anthony, 49, and Affleck shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 with Garner, 53.

“Only in the last four years have I been able to not be so terrified, because I recognize I won’t die without work,” the Last Duel star shared. “The most important thing is being a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good man. And a good person. And, ostensibly, you know, a good husband. Hopefully.”

Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri, Christopher Lloyd and pregnant Lily Rabe also attended the screening for The Tender Bar, which is directed by George Clooney.

Scroll down to see more pics of the happy couple at the latest premiere: