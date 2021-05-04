Next Chapter

Following their heartbreaking miscarriage, which Jeremy called their “greatest trial,” the couple didn’t lose hope. Instead, they turned to their faith for comfort. “If God is good in times of prosperity, then I knew without a doubt that he was good in my darkest days too. And that knowledge gave us hope,” Jeremy wrote. “We don’t have to despair when tragedy strikes. Even in our grief, we knew this trial was refining us, shaping us, making us more like Christ.”

Things turned around for the pair, who welcomed their rainbow baby, daughter Evangeline Jo, in November 2020.