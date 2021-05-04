Winning Over the Family

Jinger “had never felt such a strong attraction to anyone” in her life, describing her chemistry with Jeremy as a “magnetic pull.” But the path to courtship came with a few bumps along the way — including a 50-page questionnaire from Jinger’s dad and a complicated approval process.

“It didn’t take me long to realize I had some theological differences from Mr. Duggar and his church that ran deep,” Jeremy wrote, admitting that he was told his particular religious views could be a “dealbreaker” for the Duggars. “I spent hours laying out my position on theological issues and walking them through passages of the Bible that led me to those positions. … Yet months went by and I didn’t receive permission to pursue Jinger.”