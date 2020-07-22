Depp’s Fingertip Was Severed

As court hearings continued, Heard opened up about a “three-day ordeal of assaults” while the pair was in Australia in March 2015. Depp claimed that the Texas native threw a bottle of vodka at him at this time, severing his fingertip and “crushing” his bones. “That’s when I began what I feel was probably some species of a breakdown, a nervous breakdown or something,” he testified on July 9. Heard, for her part, said she wasn’t in the room when the incident with Depp’s finger occurred.