News

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Messy Court Battle: Everything to Know

By
The End Amber Heard Johnny Depp Court Battle
(10725036be) Amber Heard makes a statement outside court Johnny Depp v The Sun libel trial, The Royal Courts of Justice, London, UK - 28 Jul 2020 Johnny Depp's trial against The Sun newspaper. Depp is suing the publication over a report by Dan Wootton which alleged Depp had been abusive to his former wife Heard, who's expected to give evidence at some point during the ten day trial. Postponed due from March due to coronavirus, with the trial now to take place with social distancing measures in place. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
25
24 / 25
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

The End

The libel case came to a close on July 28, 2020, and afterward, Heard spoke outside the court. “It has been incredibly painful to relive the breakup of my relationship, have my motives and my truth questioned, and the most traumatic and intimate details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast around the entire world,” she said in a statement, before giving “heartfelt thanks for the tremendous outpouring of support and the many messages I have received from around the world. You have given me so much strength and I send it back to you.”

Depp’s lawyer, David Sherborne, told the court that Heard “has proved herself to be a wholly unreliable witness, and, frankly, a compulsive liar, and I don’t say that lightly.”

Back to top