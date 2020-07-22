Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis Defend Johnny

As more details about Heard’s allegations emerged, Depp’s former partners Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis showed their support for the Edward Scissorhands star. “The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations. He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen,” the Stranger Things star, who was engaged to Depp for three years in the ’90s, said in her statement on July 17. Paradis, for her part, was Depp’s partner for 14 years and shares two children, Lily-Rose and John Christopher, with the actor. “Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father. On movie sets the actors, directors and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we’ve seen,” she said.