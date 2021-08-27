February 2021

The Bachelor Nation couple got real about the pressures to stay committed after competing on the ABC dating show. “I think that was one of the reasons why we stayed together in the beginning. There were so many reasons why we thought we should not be together,” Fletcher told Us. “I think, subconsciously for me, and for him, there was this pressure, not only from people that watch the show but, like, our family and our friends. Obviously, we’re far past that, but I think in the beginning, there is that sense of pressure.”