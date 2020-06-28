June 2020

The Cash Pad stars rescheduled their June 2020 wedding date because of the coronavirus pandemic. “Happy ‘What would have been Wedding Day’ to us!” she captioned an Instagram post on June 13. “As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don’t get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all the more worth the wait. 2021, we reallyyyyy can’t wait for you.”