Jordan Klein

The 21 Jump Street actor dated Klein for three years before Us Weekly confirmed in October 2011 that the duo called it quits. A source noted at the time that Klein “always seemed really happy and in love” with the California native before their breakup.

“[The reason for the split] was probably traveling,” the insider noted at the time. “She would always go where he was. Now that she has a stable job, she can’t just pick up and leave.”