Pics

Jodie Turner-Smith Wears Massive Diamond Ring During Red Carpet Debut With Joshua Jackson

By
Jodie Turner-Smith Wears Massive Diamond Ring During Red Carpet Debut With Joshua Jackson
 Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos Int'l./MEGA
4
5 / 4

Their Little Secret

The lovebirds laughed as photographers snapped away before the movie started.

Back to top